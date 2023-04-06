Plus-Sized Fashion Influencers You Should Be Following

Getty Images

Fashion has been slowly transitioning into a more inclusive space over the last few years. For years though, plus-sized bodies have been erased and often left out of the whole conversation. As the popularity of social media heightened, giving everyone a voice to express themselves however they please, the body positivity movement became a booming presence on “For You Pages.” After a while, it kind of fizzled out into the “Body Neutrality” movement of radical acceptance rather than constantly feeling like you have to be positive about the body you’re in all the time.

Through those movements came a new type of influencer with something important to say; Plus-size influencers. Splashes of color, new ways to style proportions, and styling hacks for bigger busts were making their way to the mainstream. However, after the 2020 “inclusivity” thing died out, it was apparent from Fashion Week’s prior just how much the industry cared about said inclusivity, with less and less plus-sized models on the runways and fewer and fewer brands actually making their clothing sizes reflect the world, rather than just one-off custom pieces for magazine covers. It’s been unfortunate to see the true nature of fashion trends affect what body types are “in.”

While we wait for fashion as a whole to stick to its word of being inclusive, these 10 plus-sized influencers are making sure the industry follows suit. These women are paving their own ways and not asking permission to feel comfortable, sexy, and good in their bodies.

Take a look below at the women who will put you on to all the best brands and the best ways to style items below.

