Shop The Perfect Sneakers To Wear This Season

By Nandi Howard ·

During this season, layers are essential. From head-to-toe, the only way to be %100 warm is to bring out a sturdy winter wardrobe. But, for fashion lovers, it can be a bit of a challenge this time of the year to find winter essentials.

One thing you can always count on no matter what the season brings is trendy sneakers. From luxe labels like Prada and Dolce & Gabbana to the tried and true Jordan, there is always a sneaker out there for you. And the price ranges very. Whether you’re feeling more inclined to cash out on a high-end shoe or spend your money on something that will get you by, the sneaker market is endless.

PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 18: Aleali May wears sunglasses, a red puffer oversized jacket, black pants, Nike red and white sneakers, outside Jacquemus, during Paris Fashion Week – Menswear F/W Fall/Winter 2020-2021 on January 18, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

Check out these hot finds this season below.

01
Jordan 1 Mid SE Fearless Maison Chateau Rouge
available at Stock X TBD Shop Now
02
Alexander Wang Men's Puff Sock Trainer Sneakers
available at Neiman Marcus $250 Shop Now
03
Prada Pegasus Chunky Sneakers
available at Farfetch $850 Shop Now
04
Adidas Wmn Zx Torsion
available at Cornerstreet (UK) $145 Shop Now
05
New Balance Made in UK 670
available at New Balance $160 Shop Now
06
Balenciaga Triple S Clear Sole
available at Net-A-Porter $995 Shop Now
07
Riccardo Tisci x Wmns Air Force 1
available at GOAT $600 Shop Now
08
Fendi Pearland Leather Low-Top Sneakers
available at Bergdorf Goodman $750 Shop Now
09
Prada Allacciate Sneakers
available at Moda Operandi $750 Shop Now
10
Chloe Sonnie Low-Top Sneaker
available at Chloe $620 Shop Now
11
Reebok Instapump Fury x Distortedd
available at Reebok $180 Shop Now
12
PS821 Baadlands Black Shearling
available at Baadlands $425 Shop Now
13
Dolce & Gabbana Jersey Sorrento Sneakers
available at Dolce & Gabbana $508 Shop Now
14
DRKSHDW by Rick Owens
available at Rick Owens $410 Shop Now
15
Aleali May x Wmns Air Jordan 1 Retro High 'Court Lux'
available at GOAT $200 Shop Now
