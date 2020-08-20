PANGAIA Collaborates With JUST for Cozy Capsule Collection

PANGAIA, most known for its colorful eco-friendly jumpsuits has partnered with the boxed water company Just, which also happens to be spearheaded by Jaden Smith. Both companies create product with the customers best interested in mind – from the type of materials we wear to what we are actually putting into our bodies.

Together, the two sustainable conglomerates partnered to created a capsule collection including 9 of PANGAIA’s most loved pieces in the JUST’S signature blue shade. Selects will included styles such as the Seaweed Fiber T-Shirt, Seaweed Fiber Cropped Shirt, Hoodie, Track Pant, and Short Shorts.

Coming at a time period where there is magnifying glass on any fashion link up, we are catching most releases or projects including a social element. Since the deaths of George Floyd, Breanna Taylor and Tony McDade, many industries have gone back to the drawing board and tried to create ways in which their Black customers felt supported.

Proceeds from this PANGAIA X Just partnership will go to the #TOGETHERFUND x Will & Jada Smith Family Foundation, a global fundraising campaign to support critical racial justice work and global Covid-19 relief work.

Shop the collection here.