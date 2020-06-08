In a world influenced by social media clout and likes, it’s necessary to clarify that protests are not a vain occasion but what you wear is essential. As history shows time and time again, even the most peaceful of protests have led to violence. Much like during the Civil Rights Movement in the ’60s and ’70s, it’s important to be prepared — specifically in your choice of clothing. So when you’re deciding what to wear to a protest, put style aside and practicality and safety at the forefront.

Contrary to popular belief, clothing has almost always been about something other than appearances. But to the Black community, specifically, dressing in our “Sunday Best” has always held a different kind of power. The antithesis of White hippies who used their disheveled clothing to “resist the system” is Black activists in the 1960s who wore suits, ties and dress shoes as they protested in the streets for their rights to be fairly integrated into society. Many protesters believed that “proper” dress and a certain level of presentability would make them appear less threatening, and then maybe, just maybe, it would change the perception of Black people in the eyes of White people and other communities of color. This idea to go without protective gear, though needed at times, as they marched through the confederate south was deliberate and in many ways for their own safety; as they weren’t wearing “fighting clothes”, but clothes for peaceful negotiation. However, if the last 40 years have proven anything, it’s that being Black is the only prerequisite for being subjected to these severe injustices that wind through our nation’s history— it doesn’t matter how one dresses or how eloquently one speaks. Our presence is threatening, simply because we’re Black.

Now In 2020, as protesters continue to flood the streets and demand justice, it’s important that your outfit is strategically put together. There are an assortment of items needed to keep you protected that doesn’t include a well-tailored blazer or suspenders. But instead, like influencer Aerin Creer suggested on Twitter, grabbing for pieces like a drawstring hoodie and sneakers instead — as comfort is key for long days. As for the rest of the outfit, try opting for your favorite black activewear leggings to keep you moving freely and a short-sleeve fitted top made from a water-wicking material for air circulation on particularly hot days.

This list goes on to include other sensible items, there’s an eerie difference in clothing needed today, compared to that of the late ‘60s. And while both styles of dressing were essential to the times, they also represent self preservation, even in times of injustice.

Mask

COVID-19 Pandemic aside, police have been asking people at protests to submit pictures of individuals in attendance and wearing a mask helps prevent your identity.

Gloves

In case you come in contact with fire or teargas while peacefully protesting, having a pair of techknit gloves in your arsenal is beneficial in keeping your hands protected.

Drawstring Hoodie

Opt for a hoodie that’s your right size and provides a slightly snug fit. It should also have a drawstring hood, as it gives you the option to secure your goggles on your head and keep your hair out of the way.

Sneakers

Protesting often means a lot of walking so comfortable footwear is a must. But you’ll want to go with a pair of sneakers or running shoes without any flashy colors, details or logos, as to not call attention to yourself.

Backpack

A backpack is great for keeping your smaller essentials for the long day ahead. This can include everything from a water bottle, granola bar, and snacks, to your keys, wallet and first aid kit.

Glasses/Goggles

To protect your eyes from flying debris, teargas, and other unknown elements always have a pair of shield-style glasses at your disposal.

Nondescript Clothing Without Logos

While logos make up the majority of our clothes, be sure to wear something that’s not easily identifiable to protect yourself. If you can’t find any non-descript clothing, try wearing them inside out to distort the branding image.

Black/Dark Colored Clothing

Dressing in all black and dark-colored clothing will help you blend in and distort if necessary. It also helps you maintain a low-profile both in pictures and in person.

Fitted Clothing

Wearing close-fitting garments are essential in case things escalate and you need to remove yourself from the situation. It will allow you to run a lot faster than you would with wide-leg pants and baggy sweatshirts.

Moisture-Wicking Materials

The weather can be unpredictable and wearing water-wicking materials will keep you cool and dry in unexpected downpours. Find pieces made from windbreaker materials and nylon for the best results.