Before the year ends, we are running down some of our favorite looks this year. From our social media feeds to red carpet moments, celebrities are always dressed from head-to-toe in designer threads. And when analyzing the best fashion moments of 2019, it seems like these ladies have a love for custom garments. But, who wouldn’t when the only thing stopping you from a custom designer piece is a phone call.

From Beyonce sporting a custom tie-dye Balmain dress at the Roc Nation Grammy’s brunch to Cardi B wearing archived Thierry Mugler the same weekend, these ladies set the tone for awards fashion in Q1. As awards season picked back up this fall we caught Zendaya and Tarja P. Henson in colorful custom Vera Wang gowns.

This year, celebrities weren’t afraid of color as they lead the year in popping moments that included bright hues. Check out a few of our favorite celebrity fashion looks in 2019.

01 A Few Of Our Favorite Celeb Fashion Moments In 2019 Rihanna in New York City wearing Fenty. 02 A Few Of Our Favorite Celeb Fashion Moments In 2019 Zendaya at the Emmy's in Vera Wang. 03 A Few Of Our Favorite Celeb Fashion Moments In 2019 Yara Shahidi at the Met Gala in Prada. 04 A Few Of Our Favorite Celeb Fashion Moments In 2019 Lizzo at the AMA's in custom Valentino. 05 A Few Of Our Favorite Celeb Fashion Moments In 2019 Megan Thee Stallion at the Ama's in Custom Bryan Hearns. 06 A Few Of Our Favorite Celeb Fashion Moments In 2019 Megan Thee Stallion in custom Adriana Sahar. 07 A Few Of Our Favorite Celeb Fashion Moments In 2019 Lil Nas X at the Bet Awards in custom Pyer Moss. 08 A Few Of Our Favorite Celeb Fashion Moments In 2019 Kelly Rowland in Aliette. 09 A Few Of Our Favorite Celeb Fashion Moments In 2019 Storm Reid at the E! People's Choice Awards in Iris van Herpen. 10 A Few Of Our Favorite Celeb Fashion Moments In 2019 Billy Porter at the Oscars in Christian Siriano. 11 A Few Of Our Favorite Celeb Fashion Moments In 2019 Regina King at the Tony's in Prada. 12 A Few Of Our Favorite Celeb Fashion Moments In 2019 Beyonce at The Roc Nation Grammy Brunch in Balmain. @beyonce 13 A Few Of Our Favorite Celeb Fashion Moments In 2019 Cardi B at the Grammy's wearing Mugler. 14 A Few Of Our Favorite Celeb Fashion Moments In 2019 Rico Nasty at the BET Awards wearing Fenty. 15 A Few Of Our Favorite Celeb Fashion Moments In 2019 Kofi at Paris Fashion Week. 16 A Few Of Our Favorite Celeb Fashion Moments In 2019 Keke Palmer at the VMA's in Yousef Aljasmi. 17 A Few Of Our Favorite Celeb Fashion Moments In 2019 Leomie Anderson at Cannes Film Festival in Rami Kadi. 18 A Few Of Our Favorite Celeb Fashion Moments In 2019 Taraji P. Henson at the Emmy's in Vera Wang.

