We love an ultra-trendy piece as much as the next, but we can’t deny the satisfaction of stocking up on more timeless garments that aren’t sure to be on their way out of style in the next eight months. Plus, a handful of brands have perfected the art of designing clothing that feels classic enough to promise longevity, yet stylish enough to capture the hearts of a fashion-fanatic. & Other Stories is one of them, and you’re in luck if you’re in the market for new wardrobe staples, as they recently launched their winter sale.

Running up to 50 percent off through January, the brand’s sale selection is pages long, and you can expect even more styles added later. Essentially, it’s a playground for any lover of an elevated basic, as is the nature of the brand – Except the only thing better than one of & Other Stories’ classic trench coats is its classic trench coat on a steep discount. Ahead, we rounded up 10 of our favorite pieces on sale right now for you to peruse. But when we say “walk, don’t run” inventory is moving fast), we’re not exaggerating.