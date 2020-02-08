NYFW: Tia Adeola Fall/Winter 2020

There are no real rules in fashion, and Nigerian designer Tia Adeola spoke to the broadness of what the fashion industry has the power to be at her first-ever official NYFW presentation yesterday evening. Only graduating from Parsons School of Design this past May, the 24-year-old designer started her highly popular line “Slashed By Tia” on Snapchat and transitioned into dressing industry cool girls like SZA and Kali Uchis. Now under her first and last name, Adeola presented a collection for industry insiders at Spring Studios last night.

Adeola’s aesthetic has reigned in Renaissance fashion. “This collection explores the untold stories of the renaissance period from the point of view of powerful women and how they projected power, protected their families, and expressed themselves,” the show pamphlet read as guest took their seats.

Ruffles and sheer pieces have been the base of the “Slashed by Tia” empire, however, Tia Adeola presented an updated glamour to it’s already noticeable creative. When diversity is not a ploy, you get a runway very similar to Tia Adeola’s. The designer sent models of colors, men, and women with tattoos to twirl in pieces that push what urban renaissance looks like in 2020.

Check out the Tia Adeola Fall/Winter 2020 collection below.