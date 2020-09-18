NYFW: MaxHosa AFRICA Spring/Summer 2021 Collection

MaxHosa AFRICA, global luxury brand created by Laduma Ngxokolo, is one of Africa’s finest, and most intriguing designers. On September 16 the designer presented his Spring/Summer 2021 Collection, “INGUMANGALISO IMISEBENZI KA THIXO” or “God’s Work is Miraculous”, during New York Fashion Week.

This Spring/Summer 2021 collection is MaxHosa brightest collection thus far. MAXHOSA, aiming to become Africa’s leading luxury lifestyle brand presented a collection of eclectic prints and patterns utilizing African traditions to swift through its pieces. The collection is titled after a song composed and titled by Laduma’s late paternal grandfather, Mike Ngxokolo, who was a renowned jazz artist, choral music composer, visual artist, actor, and radio presenter.

Ngxokolo encouraging people to be at their happiest during this time. “During lockdown, in the midst of sadness, I thought it was very important to give people hope with my craft. I wanted to showcase happiness so that people would feel very excited about next summer,” Ngxokolo exclaimed. Expressing that happiness is the luxury and hopeful that this collection will encourage everyone to be mindful of our blessings despite the odds that we have faced in 2020. “God’s work is so wonderful that we don’t even acknowledge how powerful it is.”

Check out some of our favorite looks below from MAXHOSA Spring/Summer 2021 Collection.