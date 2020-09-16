NYFW: Lavie By CK MYB 2021 Collection
On Tuesday, Claude Kameni of Lavie by CK digitally presented MYB 2021. Kameni took viewers on a virtual trip to Africa as she unveiled her latest collection.

Her designs include bell bottom pants, midi dresses with shoulder pads and matching two-piece sets and suits. “I wanted to create something bold that every boss or aspiring boss can mind their business in while looking good. I was always good with prints and cuts and this collection embodies that,” the Los Angeles based designer explained. In the past year, Kameni made waves as a black designer as her garments have been worn by the likes of Amanda Seales, Tracee Ellis Ross and Janet Jackson. Her unique sense of urgency creates a compassionate relationship between her and her clients.

This has led her to work with several other A-list celebrities like, Issa Rae, Nicki Minaj, Regina Hall, Mariah Carey, Iman, Fantasia, Eva Marcelle and Halima. Through her years as a self-taught designer, Claude has been able to create garments for both men and women. She merges her roots with today’s modern styles to produce brand new creations. Claude Kameni was also just named the Most Influential Black Designer to watch this year by WWD and is currently featured on Beyoncé’s website.  

Check out Lavie by CK’s Mind Your Business 2021 collection below.

TOPICS: 