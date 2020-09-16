NYFW: APOTTS Unisex Spring/Summer 2021

For his Spring/Summer 2021 Collection, Aaron Potts explored the symbolism of the topsy turvy doll, a toy popularized in the American South in the early 19th century. When flipped to one end, a Black doll dressed in fabrics symbolic of slavery and servitude appears, while on the other end is a white doll, dressed elegantly. The two dolls represent a clear indication of racial dynamics disguised innocently.

Born in Detroit and raised in Brooklyn, Potts discovered his love for fashion as a kid as he watched people get dressed up for church and while shopping with his mom. While attending the Parsons School of Designs, Potts interned with Marc Jacobs at Perry Ellis and Donna Karen at DKNY. After graduation, he went on to design for the likes of Emanuel Ungaro, Anne Klein, Victoria’s Secret, Badgley Mischka, Tamara Mellon and Ellen Tracy.

Inspired by this concept, APOTTS turned the perspective of his clothes upside down and inside out, reimagining the construction and combination of the two-sided dolls themselves. Created for all genders, sizes and ages, APOTTS is a unisex collection of clean, modern, trans-seasonal clothes that can become a uniform. The brand embodies unisex sensibility and practicality, while maintaining a focus of creativity and diversity.

Check out APOTTS Spring/Summer 2021 Collection below.