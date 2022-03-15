Winter is definitely my least favorite season. Being raised in the south (Houston) the blistering temperatures grind my gears like no other. Ironically, however, my favorite clothing item is coats. “Pieces” as I endearingly refer to them as, are my favorite accessory. It doesn’t matter if my outfit is just sweats or if I don’t have on any makeup and my hair isn’t done, a great coat elevates any look in an instant.

One coat in particular, Norma Kamali’s Sleeping Bag Coat, has a little extra razzle dazzle, though. So much so, that there’s never been a time I’ve worn it and haven’t gotten dozens of compliments and inquiries of where I got it.

My love affair with this coat began when I was searching for the perfect outfit to interview Rihanna. Yes, Rihanna. I scoured the internet for something that would standout, and after hours and hours that aha moment came: check Norma Kamali.

Already obsessed with her Diana Gown, a dress seen on countless celebs like Sarah Jessica Parker and Alessandra Ambrosio, I knew that the brand would have something that not only made a statement but also complemented my figure. For context, I’m extremely busty with some generous hips and thighs.

I settled on the Vintage Quilt set — a fitted turtleneck top, flared leggings and of course the coat. Let’s just say, it’s the best decision I’ve made all 2022.

The goal of impressing the Bad Gal herself was successful, as the first thing the soon-to-be mom said upon approaching me was “I see you over her with this outfit.”

First thing @rihanna said to me is that she loved my outfit… Nobody speak to me all year. pic.twitter.com/0URc0JA359 — Blake. (@BlakeLawren) February 12, 2022

Yes, I almost passed out.

Since then I’ve flooded my social media feeds with the coat countless more times. A TikTok I posted pairing the coat with a black dress, beanie and sneakers went viral, with almost every comment referencing the coat, and every time I go out heads turn at record speed with comments like “Oh my God this coat,” and “I’ve never seen a coat like this.”

The multiple colors allow it to pair with so many silhouettes and hues, and its heavy (and I mean heavy) fabric truly make me feel like I’m being kept warm and cozy under a luxurious quilt.

I own many coats, and will own many more, but I can’t imagine them ever making a splash like this one. And while it may come with a generous price tag, $1445 to be exact, I can guarantee that it will be one of the best purchases you’ve made in your life. Especially, if you’re looking to channel your inner fashionista.

Shop the coat yourself here.