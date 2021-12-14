Holiday season or crunch season? In terms of gift shopping, we’ve just about reached the point where the two are synonymous. Aside from browsing thoughtfully curated holiday roundups online, turning to a one-stop shop such as Nordstrom remains a tried and true way to lighten the load and snag a gift your entire list, especially if said loved ones have a thing for fashion and beauty.
We’ve found a few things to be true of holiday gifting over the years, even with the trickiest of receivers in mind: Cozy items (think robes, socks and slippers) remain a no-fail; one can never have enough staple and versatile jewelry; there’s always a new beauty gadget your skincare-enthused friends are dying to try; and literally no one will hate you for introducing them to the best candles ever. Still, approaching a retailer with a stock as hefty as Nordstrom’s can be a little daunting, especially when the clock is ticking, that’s why we did the heavy lifting of scrolling through their holiday gifting section for you, and rounded up the 21 items any fans of fashion and beauty will love. Shop them all below, and before you know it, you’ll be able to consider your job done.
01
Dyson Prussian Blue Supersonic Hair Dryer Gift Edition
We all know someone who switches hairstyles weekly. This Dyson hair dyer is bound to make life easier for them.
02
Nordstrom Frosted Plush Robe
Cozy gifts never disappoint, and a saturated bronzy tone makes this robe look ultra luxe.
03
BP. Crop Cardigan
Know anyone who loves layering?
04
Byredo Gypsy Water Eau de Parfum
The ultimate fragrance for your loved one who lives for the outdoors.
05
Skin Gym Rose Quartz Crystal Facial Roller
The skincare fanatic in your life is likely all for this de-puffing face tool that’ll leave their skin more radiant than ever.
06
Patchology Moodpatch Eye Gel Mask
A few eyepatches are never not a great gift idea, but they become a major plus if you know someone who is a night owl, a constant jet setter, or makes a ton of public appearances for work.
07
Herbivores Botanicals Coco Rose Coconut Oil Body Polish
This is for the person you know who’s never not adding to their buttery-smooth-skin product collection.
08
Tory Burch Circle Logo Stud Earrings
Even a maximalist will swoon over these studs.
09
Ugg Laila Bow Fleece Lined Socks
From a young sister or niece, to your friend who loves socks with oxfords prep-style, these are a winner.
10
Boy Smells Best Buds Votive Candle Set
Candle lovers are hard to impress, but Boy Smells truly gets it.
11
Crocs Classic Clog
Your trendy friend knows these are back, and it’s guaranteed they want in.
12
Bony Levy 14K Gold Hoop Earrings
Classic gold hoops are, for many, not a want, but a need.
13
Gucci Angelina GG Supreme Platform Slide Sandal
The quintessential slippers gift, but make it fashion.
14
Nordstrom Cowl Neck Knit Poncho
The one-size-fits-all gift that works for just about anyone.
15
Riki Loves Riki Riki 5X Lighted Mirror
I think we can all agree there’s no better gift for a makeup enthusiast.
16
Kate Spade Crystal Hinge Bangles
A no-brainer for the girly-girl who loves sparkle.
17
UOMA Black Magic ‘Coming 2 America’ Good Morning Zamunda Color Palette
Punchy hues any beauty queen will get excited about.
18
Saint Laurent Monogram Quilted Leather Credit Card Case
Your favorite fashionista will adore this taupey shade.
19
Rebecca Minkoff Edie Backpack
Send your collegiate loved one off for their next semester in style.
20
Peter Thomas Roth
Behold, a 5-piece mask set for that skincare-crazed friend who’s always testing something new.