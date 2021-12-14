Holiday season or crunch season? In terms of gift shopping, we’ve just about reached the point where the two are synonymous. Aside from browsing thoughtfully curated holiday roundups online, turning to a one-stop shop such as Nordstrom remains a tried and true way to lighten the load and snag a gift your entire list, especially if said loved ones have a thing for fashion and beauty.

We’ve found a few things to be true of holiday gifting over the years, even with the trickiest of receivers in mind: Cozy items (think robes, socks and slippers) remain a no-fail; one can never have enough staple and versatile jewelry; there’s always a new beauty gadget your skincare-enthused friends are dying to try; and literally no one will hate you for introducing them to the best candles ever. Still, approaching a retailer with a stock as hefty as Nordstrom’s can be a little daunting, especially when the clock is ticking, that’s why we did the heavy lifting of scrolling through their holiday gifting section for you, and rounded up the 21 items any fans of fashion and beauty will love. Shop them all below, and before you know it, you’ll be able to consider your job done.