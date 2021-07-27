Attention all shoppers! Nordstrom is having a monumental Anniversary Sale that opens to the public on July 28 and runs through August 8, making it the perfect time to stock up on back-to-school wardrobe staples and pre-holiday fashion!

“This year’s sale is a celebration as we begin returning to the things we’ve missed over the past year. It’s the perfect time for customers to refresh their wardrobes as they spend time with friends and family, head back to work, to school, travel, and attend in-person events,” says Pete Nordstrom, President and Chief Brand Officer at Nordstrom, Inc. “We look forward to welcoming our customers back.”

Get ready to dive into the incredible selection of Nordstrom Made must-haves from your favorite brands like Zella, Open Edit, and Tucker + Tate.

This Anniversary Sale is Nordstrom’s most popular sale of the year and features savings on new arrivals from the best brands for the whole family, including clothing, shoes, accessories, beauty, and home. Customers can also enjoy fun in-store and online experiences.

Check out the itinerary below.

Restaurant Week – July 25-31 : Enjoy chef-inspired seasonal features at great prices. At select restaurants in most stores – three course meals starting at $35.

: Enjoy chef-inspired seasonal features at great prices. At select restaurants in most stores – three course meals starting at $35. Happy Sips & Bites – July 28-August 8 : Join Nordstrom from 2:30-5 p.m. for a menu of special drinks and light bites, at Anniversary Sale prices. Available at all stores.

: Join Nordstrom from 2:30-5 p.m. for a menu of special drinks and light bites, at Anniversary Sale prices. Available at all stores. Glam-Up Days – July 28-August 8 : 12 days of exciting beauty events, daily deals, customized samples, gifts with purchase, and more! Book an in-store appointment with your favorite beauty brand or join them online.

: 12 days of exciting beauty events, daily deals, customized samples, gifts with purchase, and more! Book an in-store appointment with your favorite beauty brand or join them online. Beauty Bash – July 31: Come into your favorite store to celebrate all things beauty with makeup applications, demos, special offers, free gifts with purchase, special deals, customized samples, and more.

Courtesy of Nordstrom

If you are looking for free style or beauty help to navigate all the great Anniversary Sale deals, Nordstroms is excited to introduce their experienced stylists who can assist you in finding just what you need to make you look good and feel good. Just book your appointment for an instore or virtual consultation.

To get the Anniversary Sale picks faster, customers in the top 20 markets can enjoy more merchandise availability for next-day pickup at their most convenient Nordstrom, Nordstrom Rack and Nordstrom Local. So what are you waiting for? Get your shopping on!