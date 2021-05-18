Nina Parker Debuts Plus-Size Collection With Macy’s

As the fashion industry starts to emerge from the pandemic undertaking, the market is introducing fresh faces and new designs. This past April, tv-show host extraordinaire Nina Parker released her debut clothing collection at Macy’s featuring a size inclusive range of ready-to-wear pieces. “I made this vision board and list of things I wanted to do and one was a fashion line,” Parker tells ESSENCE. “I had a dinner with my agent and was telling her about it. Two days later, Reunited Clothing reached out to her.”

Parker details that after a few meetings and sample swapping with the agency, Macy’s picked up her collection and the pair have dedicated its mission to approach size inclusive fashion in a fun yet conformable way. “I’ve included things that I’ve always wanted to do in clothes. It was never a fight, they [Macy’s] trusted that I wanted to do it,” the E! Nightly Pop host exclaimed. The collection features jeans that include power mesh, maxi dresses, and business casual work-wear sets. “I was apart of every process. Every fitting, every piece of clothing, every color. I was apart of this from the ground up.”

As Nina continues this deal with Macy’s throughout the fall and beyond, the entertainer tells ESSENCE that after a rough 2019, she was ready to align herself with new wins and this partnership with Macy’s scratched a goal off her list. “I think it’s super important that if you stay faithful, work hard and make your connections people will know your worth ethic,” Parker concluded.

Now available in Macy’s, Nina Parker collection ranges from 16W-24W and is priced between $39 -$129. Shop the collection here or in-stores.