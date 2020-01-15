To cure our winter blues, Niecy Nash spiced up the timeline yesterday morning in a popping pink form-fitted midi dress. Nash, who was making an appearance on Good Morning America, definitely brightened up the primetime show by sporting a Chiara Boni La Petite Robe off the shoulder ensemble, bright pink lips, and a creme heel.

Styled by Zerina Akers (Beyonce’s go-to girl), of course, the actress loved her look as she posted videos to her Instagram strutting in her hotel hallway and playing between revolving doors. Nash and Akers are speaking to one of the biggest spring trends in 2020; sunset colors. Predicted by Moda Operandi’s Spring 2020 report, “desert hues, once prevalent on runways across the world, have evolved into a vibrant, sunset palette,” the report read.

Considering this season usually leads with dark hues, Nash is bringing us a pop of springtime and we’re not complaining.

If you’re in the mood for shop for Spring 2020, check out these styles below.

