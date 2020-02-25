Shop The New ‘IT’ Mini Bag from NYFW

American Fashion Designer, Nicole Miller’s Fall/Winter 2020 Collection was named “Rock’n’Royalty,” and inspired by the Royal Rebellion & the British rock scene of the ’70s. The ‘posh’ runway show was the perfect mixture of bold retro-inspired prints and edgy separates.

However, the debut of the new classic Niki Mini Bag stole the show for its’ timeless design. The bag is sleek and modern, with a well-constructed square silhouette that allows for two inside pockets. Allowing you to carry your phone along with a few other essentials. The bag also come with adjustable and removable straps that allow you to wear it as a crossbody.







Embrace your inner model and shop the affordable Niki Mini Bag available exclusively on NicoleMiller.com for $195.