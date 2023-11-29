Nene Leakes Kicks Off Sag Season With This Show-Stopping JPG Look

Courtesy of Nene Leakes/Melt Mideast

At 55, Nene Leakes is showing us how to step into the Sagittarius season in style. She’s currently overseas in Dubai, according to her Instagram, which is a stark contrast for the Georgia Peach. Leakes stepped out in a full Jean Paul Gaultier ensemble covered in a signature sheer floral and striped print. Leakes is a woman with taste, in her presence, everything needs elevation, even the refrigerator. The Real Housewife is known for her glamorous looks no matter where she’s going, and this one is no exception. Often seen wearing looks right off the runway, age and style have no relation for the fashion icon.

Courtesy of Nene Leakes/Melt Mideast

While the weather is getting cooler, Leakes opted to go on a warm vacation and wore one of JPG’s trendiest pieces. The details on clothing like the scalloped hem on her wrists and waist and the contrast white stitching throughout the fabric give her look more dimension. Also, the contrast of the sheer fabric showing her full breasts and the silhouette being quite modest is a fun way to play with her style.

For this Jean Paul Gaultier ensemble she kept accessories to a minimum with a sparkly black with a chain strap and a few diamond rings. Her blond strands cascaded down her shoulders with no necklace for simplicity. On her feet, she wore a simple pair of black single-strap sandals.