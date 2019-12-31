The Top Trending Fashion News For 2019

As the year (and decade come to a close), Google has released its annual “Year In Search” where the trillions of searches across news, fashion, entertainment, beauty, food, and more are tallied up to see what everyone is typing in their toolbar. Each year, a few searches have us left wondering, “who is really looking up how to dress like an e-girl,” – which was the second-most-search style this year.
The Google Year in Search is always an interesting read and shockingly some huge trends like tie-dye, bucket hats, and monogrammed styles didn’t make it the cut however, leather pants did. Amongst other trending topics were Billy Porter’s red carpet outfits (because, duh), Fila, and Cam Newton’s style.
The full Google Year in Search list can be found here.
TOPICS: Fashion fashion news Google Year In Search 2019
01
Cam Newton's Style
02
How To Make A Scrunchie
03
Formation Outfit
04
How To Wear A Beret
05
Cardi B's Grammy Outfit
06
Billy Porter On The Red Carpet
07
E-Girl Style
08
Leather Pants
09
Camp Style
10
Fila
