The Top Trending Fashion News For 2019

As the year (and decade come to a close), Google has released its annual “Year In Search” where the trillions of searches across news, fashion, entertainment, beauty, food, and more are tallied up to see what everyone is typing in their toolbar. Each year, a few searches have us left wondering, “who is really looking up how to dress like an e-girl,” – which was the second-most-search style this year.

The Google Year in Search is always an interesting read and shockingly some huge trends like tie-dye, bucket hats, and monogrammed styles didn’t make it the cut however, leather pants did. Amongst other trending topics were Billy Porter’s red carpet outfits (because, duh), Fila, and Cam Newton’s style.

The full Google Year in Search list can be found here.

01 Cam Newton's Style
02 How To Make A Scrunchie
03 Formation Outfit
04 How To Wear A Beret
05 Cardi B's Grammy Outfit
06 Billy Porter On The Red Carpet
07 E-Girl Style
08 Leather Pants
09 Camp Style
10 Fila

