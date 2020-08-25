Montblanc Launches New Campaign With Spike Lee

Luxury stationary and lifestyle brand Montblanc has tapped visionary Spike Lee for its latest campaign. For the label, Lee stars in the “What Moves You, Makes You” campaign which stands as a reintroduction for the brand.

Traditionally, Montblanc has always been a brand that spoke to business professionals and in 2020, a the brand is shifting its aesthetic to accompany “the Maison of Luxury Business Lifestyle” – influencing all generations to achieve their full potential as they begin their life journeys. “It expresses a new aspiration to live a life where the professional and personal don’t compete with each other, but enrich one another,” says Vincent Montalescot, Montblanc EVP Marketing.

The campaign brings to life the authentic, real stories and unique perspectives of three Mark Makers through a series of films, print, digital, out of home and social content that personifies the idea of the campaign.

With the help from Lee along with actors Taron Egerton and Chen Kun, each bring their own authentic stories to life through the concept that “what moves you makes you” and highlights how Montblanc products are made to accompany you throughout life to help you pursue what you love.

For more information visit montblanc.com