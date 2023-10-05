Ballerina Misty Copeland Stars In The Greatness Wins Womenswear Campaign 

Greatness Wins

Misty Copeland‘s Greatness Wins has launched its first-ever womenswear collection. The athletic wear company debuted last July alongside Chris Riccobono creator of Untuckit, MLB hall-of-famer Derek Jeter, and hockey legend Wayne Gretzky and the ballet dancer. The new campaign featuring Copeland marks their new foray into sporty womenswear that can also be worn outside of the gym. In it, Copeland wears matching sports bra sets while in movement. The imagery is meant to take the viewer immediately into Copeland’s world of dance and being an overall athlete.

Pieces like minimalistic sports bras and others including leggings, t-shirts, biker shorts, and more are featured in the womenswear launch. Created with lasting technical fabrics each of these pieces was designed to inspire women to embrace their inner power. Other staples in the collection are sporty dresses, half-zip jackets, and jogger sweatpants.

“We have incredibly experienced and talented designers with whom I’ve collaborated for the women’s line. What I bring to this line and have shared with the design team are all my years of experience as an athlete, artist, [and] storyteller,” Copeland tells ESSENCE.com. “What’s important to me is making sure we have high-quality performance gear that’s functional, supportive, and beautiful. “

She finds that being a founder of a sportswear brand is empowering. Copeland adds that she’s always been a champion of having a seat at the table and she believes Greatness Wins reflects that. Copeland is the first African-American ballerina to become a principal dancer in the American Ballet Theatre’s 75-year history.

“I hope that Greatness Wins helps people to discover their inner athlete,” Copeland said. “It doesn’t matter where you are on that journey but that you are working towards your greatest self.”

Greatness Wins’ new womenswear line is retailing from $54 to $115 and is available exclusively on greatnesswins.com.