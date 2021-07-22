Courtesy of boohoo

Gobal fashion e-retailer, boohoo recently announced the launch of their latest fashion collaboration with creative director and fashion influencer, Ming Lee Simmons, and ESSENCE got all the inside scoop on how it came to life. The daughter of iconic celebrity entrepreneur Kimora Lee Simmons — Ming worked with the brand to create an array of stylish looks that are perfect for summer styling.

“When I first got the opportunity to work with boohoo, I was really excited because they were offering a chance for me to design my own collection and put my own thoughts and heart into it,” the 21-year-old shares with ESSENCE. “I’ve given a lot of input to my mom and my sister when we work together, but this time I am doing it myself and I am really excited about that.”

The capsule collection boasts over 40 pieces including monochromatic looks, marble print fabric, co-ord sets, and matching accessories. The chic earth tones of browns and whites are featured throughout the boohoo x Ming Lee Simmons collection, along with vivid shades of pink, green and blue. Our verdict? This collection is a wardrobe must-have.

“We started brainstorming the collection in February using my favorite color, my favorite patterns, and certain silhouettes,” Simmons tells us. “As time went on, we started mixing those things together to create swirly pieces that are almost like tie-dye. We also used different textures and stretchy fabric, which is really nice. It was really fun to do.”

Simmons shared that she has a few faves in the collection, as well. “I absolutely love the green set,” she says. “They are long pants that have cutouts on the side. And I think that those are just so fun and sexy. We also came out with these blazers that I absolutely love!”

Simmons went on to mention that her stylish mom also loves the collection. “When I got the first sketches, the first person I showed was my mom and she said, ‘I love it!’ I know that she was really proud of me.”

Fun Fact: Simmons’ mom also served as her fit model, trying on the clothes to show off the looks.

Available in sizes 2-24, Simmons made it a point to ensure that every woman feels sexy and confident in every piece from the collection. “My mom always tells me that it’s more important to be comfortable in your clothes than to stay on-trend,” she explains. “At the end of the day, the sexiest thing that you could have on is your smile. So when I put on certain things, she’ll say, ‘You don’t look very happy in that.’”

She continues, “Not being happy in what you wear affects your whole being and day. It’s probably the most important thing that she’s ever told me.”