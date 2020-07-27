Virgil Abloh And Mercedes-Benz Partner Up To Create Artwork
By Nandi Howard

Designer Virgil Abloh has had a whirlwind of events happening the last few weeks. The curator who sits at the helm off Off-White and Louis Vuitton menswear usually remains silent however recently, he was pulled to the forefront due to a controversial $50 donation – in which he states he actually donated $20,500. The misunderstanding spiraled into an on-going discussion on if Abloh supports the Black creatives he inspires. However, the conversation and disgruntlement with Abloh didn’t last long.

This weekend, Abloh launched a sold-out Off-White x Jordan collaboration and today, he announced his partnership with luxury car conglomerate Mercedes-Benz. For the first project of it kind, Mercedes-Benz partnered with Abloh to create a digital art exhibit. During this time, including all that has come with the pandemic, both parties believe that working together can create steps to rebuild the luxury landscape.

“Mercedes-Benz is a brand that stands for luxury and exceptional performance,” says Virgil Abloh. “Truly a perfect chassis to interject modern artists’ ideas of what the future can be stylistically, within conceptual car design.”

The artwork will be digitally launched to a global audience on September 8, 2020. For more information visit www.mercedes-benz.com.

