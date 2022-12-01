Meet The Face Of Yuri’s Market

Chicago-born and Atlanta-based vintage-sourcing connoisseur Yuri Carter has given vintage clothing new lives since the start of her online platform Yuris Market in 2017. Carter went on to open up a physical archival and vintage shop in 2022 in Atlanta, which may sound like a peculiar place to open a brick and mortar, but the mall culture in Atlanta is still alive and well, so in-person shopping is encouraged. You don’t see many Black women in the archival game, so to highlight someone such as Carter is important to show that there are women of color in niche industries that are thriving.

Carter lives by the great fashion philosopher Rihanna’s saying, “She can beat me, but she cannot beat my outfit.” After countless times of people asking her what she was wearing and the turmoil of trying to figure out what to major in, sourcing archival and vintage clothing became a no-brainer for her. It’s also no surprise she’s a Virgo sun, as they’re known for their keen eye for detail; she’s been able to find pieces that are authentic and worth thousands. She’s accomplished so much in just a few years, and it’s been with no funding or financial backing; a one-woman show that deserves a standing ovation.

The archival/vintage fashion dealer tells ESSENCE about her first luxury purchase, where her fashion sense comes from, and how to scope out the fakes.

ESSENCE: Can you tell me a bit of backstory to Yuri’s Market?

YURI: When I decided to move to Atlanta from Chicago in 2011, there wasn’t really a plan. I just knew I had to get out of my comfort zone. Yuri’s Market, in its infancy, was essentially Yuri’s Closet. It was just me, my closet, my best friend, and my assistant. I literally sold the majority of my personal wardrobe in my first year of business, but because I had acquired such rare, very lucrative items over time, I was able to make a huge profit to then go back and buy inventory for the store.

When did you start getting into vintage shopping just for yourself?

My mother owned one of the only Black luxury vintage shops in Southside, Chicago. I grew up learning and being completely thrust into the business of fashion and resale. Vintage shopping has always been a part of my life since before I could even talk. People tend to say this a lot, but if you ever met my mother, you would be like oh, okay, I get it; it’s quite literally a generational gift passed down to me from her.

What was your first luxury vintage purchase?

I was 16 or 17 but definitely at the age where you’re saving your own money and buying things you really want for the first time. I bought a pair of lamb skin leather Givenchy boots from the Mcshane’s Exchange consignment shop in Chicago. It was my first big purchase, and it’s funny because I never actually wore the boots. I kept them for maybe seven years before selling them on eBay.

Has fashion always been a big part of your life?

Growing up in Chicago, it was all about being fly, having the latest, and really making it your own; it wasn’t enough to just have an item. I really find a lot of enjoyment in the process of searching for something no one had but was immediately recognizable because of the designer’s name tag. Fashion has made me into the person I am today. I’m a petite woman, it’s easy to get overlooked. Fashion has allowed me to show up and stand out. Rihanna said it best “She could beat me, but she can’t beat my outfit.” My style commands respect; that’s very intentional.

At what point did you realize this was your calling?

I would constantly have people approaching me on the street and online inquiring about the details of my outfit. I was in school at the time, jumping from major to major and working some random job, then it was like, what am I doing? After a certain point, you just know this is something I’m good at, that I love doing, and it moves people… why wouldn’t I take this seriously? Also, it is somewhat a right of passage as my mother has done this before me; it just made sense.

As a Black woman who sources luxury vintage, what are some obstacles you’ve faced building your name & shop?

Anyone who is Black in a majority non-Black business faces obstacles of visibility and funding. I get asked a version of this question all the time, and I find myself wondering why are we the only ones who have to speak about our obstacles rather than our accomplishments. I have done so much with my name and shop despite not having the same backing and visibility as others, not in spite of it. I’m good at what I do, and I believe continuing to produce good work will align me with the right opportunities.

What’s one of the most iconic things you’ve sourced?

This question is actually pretty hard because I’ve sourced lots of really cool, unique items, but the most iconic thing I’ve ever sourced was a GUCCI by Tom Ford S/S 1997 backless dress for $50. It was on 1st dibs for $7,000 at one point.

How did you get so good at telling what’s real and what’s fake?

I’ve worked and been involved with consignment on every and any level you could think of. I’ve been a buyer, a seller, and the bystander who watches someone get told their Gucci is Fucci. I paid attention and asked questions. I’m a Virgo. We seek to understand all parts of a business, and authenticity is the most essential part of vintage. When I was younger, I physically shopped a lot. It’s easier to authenticate an item when you can see and touch it, but now everything is online, so you have to know about stitching, zippers, monogram logos, and signature coloring. It can be overwhelming because it’s a lot of fakes out here. The key is in the details; that’s what I’ve always focused on.