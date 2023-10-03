Sister Love Releases A Must-Have Earring Collaboration With Sun Goddess Wines

Sister Love

Mary J. Blige and Simone I. Smith have revealed a new Sister Love jewelry collection. The latest capsule line which is currently available marks the release of the Sun Goddess Hoops. The limited edition earrings are being released alongside Mary’s brand Sun Goddess Wines.

The latest arrival is distinctly inspired by sunbeams–additionally, the line will be available in 18k yellow gold over silver. Arriving in two different sizes (large and XXL), the earring features lines indented appearing as if hit by literal rays of light. They’re a head-turning accessory fit for anyone who enjoys jewelry that is bold and larger than life.

Sister Love

Simone shared that the glamorous earrings heavily pull from Mary’s love for sunbathing, as for the collaboration with the wine company, that partnership took over a year. “The Sun Goddess hoops personify, femininity, flyness, boldness, and culture,” she adds. “Designing a Sun Goddess hoop was a must.”

On the collaboration, Mary J. Blige shares, “This collaboration between Sister Love and Sun Goddess Wines is really special to me, combining both of my brands and my love for jewelry, wine, and the sun.” She also notes, “We wanted to give the hoops the goddess touch, pure radiance for goddesses everywhere.”

Most recently, Sister Love released a special earring collection in celebration of hip-hop’s 50th anniversary.

To shop the latest Sister Love earring collection priced at $250 for a large pair and $250 for an XXL pair, head to the brand’s official site.