For over three decades, Mary J. Blige, the de facto Queen of Hip-Hop Soul, has always been a trendsetter. The word style icon gets thrown around a lot, but for the multi-platinum, Grammy-award-winning artist, whose soulful vocals helped redefine the genre with a hip-hop edge, it’s even more fitting.
From music to film, the R&B-singer-slash-actress has carved out a legendary career for herself that has spanned generations. Even early on, with her signature streetwear style, Blige was always setting trends. As she evolved, so did her fashion. With her blonde locks, monochromatic outfits, knee-high boots, and trademark shades, Blige left a significant imprint on the 90s and early 00s. The multi-platinum artist is undoubtedly one of the luminaries responsible for bridging the gap between hip-hop and mainstream music and fashion.
The Bronx native has since evolved from her tomboy days to the high glamour of The Breakthrough. The “Not Gon’ Cry” singer worked with legendary stylist Misa Hylton early on in her career and more recently with Law Roach, celebrity stylist, and judge on HBO’s Legendary.
Here are a few of Blige’s unforgettable looks throughout the years.
01
Tomboy Cool
Blige, with her signature tomboy style performing on stage wearing plaid Bermuda shorts and a men’s button-up.
Photo By Raymond Boyd/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
02
Sleek & Sexy
Blige circa 1990s donning a shiny, black bodysuit, her signature dark sunglasses, and hoop earrings.
Photo by Al Pereira/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
03
White-Out
Blige is attending the 1995 American Music Awards in an all-white pantsuit, white painter’s hat, and silver tennis shoes.
Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
04
Designer Mami
Blige performs on stage at Madison Square Garden, circa 1995, wearing Fendi pants and a striped fur coat.
Photo by David Corio/Redferns
05
Black On Black
Blige hit the red carpet for the 1999 Billboard Music Awards with a two-piece leather suit with a fur bomber jacket.
Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
06
Sexy & Distressed
Blige is attending the 1st Annual BET Awards in 2001, donning a distressed denim dress and white go-go boots.
Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
07
The Lady In White
Never losing her sparkle, Blige shined at the 2007 Grammy Awards in a white belted gown that showed off her shoulders.
Photo by Chris Polk/FilmMagic
08
Boot Game Undefeated
Blige literally invented all-white outerwear. Blige takes the stage performing at the “We Are One: The Obama Inaugural Celebration at The Lincoln Memorial” on Jan. 18, 2009. Blige completed the look with a pea coat, white gloves, and knee-high pale python boots.
Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage
09
Runway Girl
In probably one of her best looks, Blige struts down the runway with an all-black, sleek Malandrino gown with the Parisian designer Catherine Malandrino during her 2010 show at New York’s Museum of Modern Art.
Photo by Dario Cantatore/Getty Images
10
Movie Star Style
Blige is all smiles attending the 2017 premiere of Mudbound at The Odeon Leicester Square, London.
Photo by Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage
