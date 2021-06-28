For over three decades, Mary J. Blige, the de facto Queen of Hip-Hop Soul, has always been a trendsetter. The word style icon gets thrown around a lot, but for the multi-platinum, Grammy-award-winning artist, whose soulful vocals helped redefine the genre with a hip-hop edge, it’s even more fitting.

From music to film, the R&B-singer-slash-actress has carved out a legendary career for herself that has spanned generations. Even early on, with her signature streetwear style, Blige was always setting trends. As she evolved, so did her fashion. With her blonde locks, monochromatic outfits, knee-high boots, and trademark shades, Blige left a significant imprint on the 90s and early 00s. The multi-platinum artist is undoubtedly one of the luminaries responsible for bridging the gap between hip-hop and mainstream music and fashion.

The Bronx native has since evolved from her tomboy days to the high glamour of The Breakthrough. The “Not Gon’ Cry” singer worked with legendary stylist Misa Hylton early on in her career and more recently with Law Roach, celebrity stylist, and judge on HBO’s Legendary.

Here are a few of Blige’s unforgettable looks throughout the years.