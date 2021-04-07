Photo: Marine Serre

While the fashion industry may have taken a hit last year due to COVID-19, the market is reviving and brands like Marine Serre are leading the way. The french fashion house has become popular over the last few years for its moon-print patterns, leather monogramming, and skin-tight jumpsuits that have become an influencer favorite.

This week, Vogue announced that the brand would be partnering with the exclusive luxury retail store, The Webster, to release an all-pink collection just in time for the spring. “Our clients are absolutely enamored with Marine Serre’s styles each season,” Laure Hériard Dubreuil, CEO and founder of The Webster told the publication. Dubreuil details that while the label is only three years old, it has quickly become a favorite among buyers who frequent the store.

Priced between $315 and $1,125, scroll down to get a peek at a few pieces and shop the Marine Serre x The Webster capsule collection online here, or in-store at all The Webster locations.