Maiya The Don’s Full Circle Telfar Moment

Getty Images

New York rapper Maiya The Don is one of the faces behind Telfar’s latest campaign for its newly released line of washed denim “Shopping Bags” and accessories. The 21-year-old artist’s breakout song “Telfy” went viral back in 2022. Since then she’s toured multiple times, was featured on Flo Milli’s “Conceited” remix, and has released her buzzy EP Hot Commodity. Telfar including her and her song in the campaign is a nod to its love of New York and the rapper’s budding career as both come from Brooklyn. “I’m so excited this collaboration is officially out,” the rapper shares in an email. “I finally get to see people wearing the bag. It warmed my heart to see so many people enthusiastic about the collaboration.”

When her song ‘Telfy” came out it was an anthem for Telfar lovers and “baddies” alike. Her cadence, New York accent, and punchy prowess from TikTok to Instagram had everyone singing “I’m in my bag, I’m in my Telfy.” She manifested this campaign and for Telfar to recognize the momentum she garnered for both entities shows that they are, indeed, for everyone. First, the rapper paid homage to the brand, and now they are nodding at her in approval. This is also a fitting moment as fashion has a longstanding relationship with musicians and rappers–Maiya is now a part of that lineage.

On her relationship with Telfar and working on the latest campaign, she shares: “Telfar was such a pleasure to work with and has been supportive of me from the moment “Telfy” was released.” She adds that she’s thankful for the support the song has gotten, she even declares that the release of it changed her life.

This new iteration of the “Shopping Bag” comes in two colorways of washed blue and black in sizes small, medium, and large. The collection drop also comes with a few accessories like bucket hats, baseball caps, and belts all adorned with the Telfar logo. In the campaign video, Maiya is seen in a gray cropped one-shoulder top, ripped baggy jeans, and a small blue denim “Shopping Bag.”

Another reason the brand tapped her is because the rapper is known for her unique style, especially with denim. She often wears denim on denim whether it’s corset tops and jeans or patchwork ensembles. So, all around it makes sense for the rising star to be featured in the campaign. As a part of the visuals, she raps over the sirens and phone calls and narrates what the fabric denim is while dancing creating a full circle moment. “I hope to continue working with him and his team in the future, hopefully in bigger projects and capacity,” Maiya shares.