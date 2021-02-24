Madewell Introduces Spring 2021 Campaign Starring Issa Rae

Photo: Issa Rae/Madewell

Depending on where you’re located Springtime can seem like a distant memory but, fashion is here to remind you that its only a few weeks away. In the spirit of a digital fashion month, Madewell is delivering new pieces right on time. Launching its “What Are You Made Of?” campaign, the American label has tapped actress and producer Issa Rae to star in the brand’s latest project.

Madewell, originally emerging as a vertical from the J. Crew conglomerate has curated a name for it self outside of its large sister brand. With denim at the brand’s core, through its pieces, Madewell champions creativity, inclusivity, and self-expression. Rae who’s share’s similar inclusion standards, equally collaborated with the brand to bring this campaign to life. The actress partnered with her production company, ColorCreative, and music label, Raedio, to work on this project.

The “What Are You Made Of?” campaign highlights creatives of color throughout, featuring the works of author Elaine Welteroth, art curator Autumn Breon, poet Tonya Ingram, and novelist Yaa Gyasi.

Shop the Madewell Spring 2021 campaign here.