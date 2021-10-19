Macy’s Stamps Misa Hylton As An Icon Of Style With A Fall Capsule Collection

If anyone deserves to be an “Icon of Style,” it’s definitely be Misa Hylton. For more than twenty-five years, the fashion architect has served at the forefront of fashion, music and culture.

The mother-of-three is best known for reshaping the style of Hip-Hop and R&B, birthing it into the looks that we admire today. From Lil Kim’s daring purple shell pasty to Mary J. Blige’s signature homegirl hip hop glam of the 90’s that we still love. Quite frankly, Hylton has been signed, sealed, and delivered as a true icon in the fashion game.

Recognizing Hylton’s contribution to transforming fashion into something that is bold, relatable, and iconic, Macy’s has tapped Black visionaries including Zerina Akers, Aminah Abdul Jillil, Allen Onyia and Ouigi Theodore to create a fashion-forward capsule of must-have fall items, inspired by their unique perspective and dynamic style.

“Fashion is constantly evolving,” Hylton tells ESSENCE exclusively. “I am excited about the acknowledgment, attention, and opportunity that stylists and Designers of Color are receiving now. Being named an Icon of Style is an honor, it feels incredible to be a part of fashion history.”

Macy’s Fashion Office Vice President, Durand Guion chimes in on highlighting diverse creatives within the fashion industry, “We are thrilled to celebrate Black excellence and amplify the voices and exceptional talent of five Black creatives,” he says.

He continues, “We’re using this moment to tell their stories and provide our fashion-devoted customers with exclusive, one-of-a-kind pieces to help them express their personal style.”

Inspired by color, prints, and hip-hop style, Hylton turns up the volume with elevated loungewear with bold novelty patterns and unmistakable energy. Hylton adds, “It was also important that I include my Japanese and Black culture to express the aspects of my imagination.”

Get a peek at just a few vibrant pieces that we will be adding to our collection.

Misa Hylton’s collection is available at Macy’s now with prices up to $150.