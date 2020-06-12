Luxury Label Hanifa Signs With The Hinton Group

The last few months for designer Anifa Mvuemba have been rewarding to say the least. Mvuemba announced yesterday that her luxury label Hanifa has now signed to The Hinton Group – a Black-owned Public Relations firm led by powerhouse Nate Hinton. Hinton Group has been a key factor in the rise of Kerby Jean-Raymond’s brand Pyer Moss while also representing other high-end Black-owned labels like Sergio Hudson, Aliétte, and Sukeina.

“Anifa emailed me last September for a meeting in the midst of fashion week. I asked her to reschedule, but we never did,” Hinton tells ESSENCE. “After I saw the 3D show on IG, I said to myself “I have to work with her” because she delivered what I had been envisioning for fashion shows in today’s climate,” says Hinton.

Mvuemba quickly adapted to the Covid-19 regulations early March by testing out 3D models to showcase pieces from her brand. Shortly after, the designer held a digital fashion show on Instagram Live that blew away the industry and gained rave reviews from Teen Vogue, Forbes, Harper’s Bazaar, and ESSENCE.

“We’re very excited to be partnering with The Hinton Group. It was important to me to work with a Black PR firm,” says Mvuemba. “I’ve always admired THG’s work and the intentionality behind every brand they represent. I look forward to seeing what Hanifa can accomplish with them,” the designer concluded.

Just last week, Black women rallied around Mvuemba as a Forbes writer credited the start-up company Bigthinx for hosting the “first” 3D fashion show. With the help from a call-out at ESSENCE along with unsatisfied supporters on Twitter, the article was later taken down. “I am looking forward to stopping at nothing to see Hanifa become even more successful,” exclaimed Hinton.