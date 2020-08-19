Dubai based eyewear label Roberi & Fraud has tapped content creator and actor Luka Sabbat for its latest eyewear campaign. The pair partnered with BoohooMan to release the special drop. The collaboration is the first of its kind for boohooMAN, reaching the realms of luxury fashion, while bringing accessibility to their demographic.

“‘Part of our DNA as a brand is that we provide fashion forward garments which enable our consumers to keep up with current trends. We know that our customers have a desire to mix high-street with high-end, so this collaboration bridges that gap,” boohooMAN CEO Samir Kamani said in a statement sent to ESSENCE.

All entities came together this year with a mutual aim to provide a global audience with aspirational yet attainable products. With multiple celebrity collaborations behind them, boohooMAN continues to break barriers and bridge gaps between high street and high end- this time round providing a quality, durable product for summer. The range contains 3 styles: classic round, narrow & oversized perspex square frames, all available in an array of color ways.

Prices ranging from $40, shop the new collection between boohooMan and Roberi & Fraud starring Luka Sabbat here.