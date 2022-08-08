Courtesy of Brand

If you’ve been keeping up with the latest and greatest ‘it bags’ of the year, then we are sure that you are familiar with Luar’s ‘Ana Bag.’ The shiny leather handbag is constructed with a slick top handle, silver hardware, logo engraving, and a removable crossbody strap. Since releasing during the fourth quarter of 2021, the ‘Ana Bag’ has become one of the most coveted accessories amongst stylish celebrities and fashion enthusiasts. This week, Luar will be releasing a limited edition style at a one-day pop-up shop in New York City.

Within the new campaign, the new orange pony hair style is featured in front of the infamous Prada Marfa installation that is instead, branded with a Luar logo. Through a series of images and short videos, Luar uses the art of illusion to draw viewers in. At first glance, the images and videos appear familiar while simultaneously possessing a refreshed look due to the placement of the ‘Ana Bag’ – causing viewers to be curious about the unknown.

The new Luar style will be available for purchase starting on Tuesday, August 9th, at a New York City pop-up shop. Historically, limited edition styles of the ‘Ana Bag’ are quick to sell out. To increase your chances of securing one, stay tuned in to the Luar Instagram page, where the brand will be announcing the pop-up location on the evening before August 9th.