Here’s How Lori Harvey And Friends Travel In Style

While most of the world is getting into throes of 2020, some of our favorite style stars headed out to Jamacia to celebrate Lori Harvey’s 23rd birthday.

The ultimate girl group– Normani, Ryan Destiny, and Jordyn Woods, were on a posting spree this weekend with vacation styles that are going right on our mood board. From Lori Harvey kicking off her bday slay in a black Dior bikini and body jewelry to Normani’s vintage Chanel set and thong sandals, the girls are giving us major FOMO.

Considering temperatures in the states ae only rising, this is the perfect season to go on a quick getaway to soak up the sun. Let these ladies be your vacay style inspo.

01 Jordyn Woods & Normani @normani 02 Ryan Destiny @ryandestiny 03 Lori Harvey @lori_harvey_ 04 Jordyn Woods @jordynwoods 05 Jordyn Woods @jordynwoods 06 Jordyn Woods & Normani @jordynwoods 07 Normani @normani 08 Normani @normani

