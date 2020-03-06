Earlier this week, Lizzo called out the viral dancing app TikTok for removing a swimsuit video of herself.

The singer has been a voice for body inclusivity and continues to call out injustices when it comes to her weight. Throughout her career, Lizzo has continued to face inequality due to her size however, she has fought back public criticism and overtly dominated the year by winning big at award shows like the Grammys, NAACP, and BET.

In a video uploaded to TikTok, the “Truth Hurts” performer can be seen lip syncing to a background vocal while words appear on the screen like, ” TikTok keeps taking down my videos with me in my bathing suits but allows other videos with girls in bathing suits. I wonder why.” In a statement to Page Six, a spokesperson from TikTok said, “the platform has since contacted Lizzo’s team and assured them that the removal of the now-restored video had nothing to do with her body type.” The rep also included that at first glance, the video did not seem to meet guidelines on the app however after review (and a call out from Lizzo), the video was restored.

This is not the first time TikTok has been accused of removing content. In 2019, The Guardian reported that the app admitted to restricting posts by users who identify as disabled, fat or LGBTQ. In celebration of Lizzo, here are a few swimsuit photos of the singer that we adore.