Lifestyle Influencer Kela Walker Releases The Drop Collection With Amazon

Shatimah Monaé Brathwaite

Emmy-nominated host and influencer Kéla Walker can add another thing to her resume. She’s been tapped to release a collection with Amazon’s The Drop. The collection is a direct reflection of her bubbly personality and colorful vivacious style that she uses every day to empower other Black women like herself to be the best and most joyful versions of themselves, hence why she’s called everyone’s style BFF. She told ESSENCE, “My name Kéla Walker is on the label, but I designed this collection with every woman in mind; to empower them in their style and how they show up in their world.” The southern belle born in North Carolina traded in her roots for the city life in New York. Still, that southern hospitality never left her, setting her apart from many other influencers and TV personalities. Walker is herself 100% of the time.

The collection features nine pieces that embody Walker and all that she stands for. Bright orange hues and ombré fill the collection alongside regal navy blues and well-tailored trench coats that are great for layering. The pieces complement your existing wardrobe but can also stand independently. They are versatile to go from day to night or brunch with the girls to a date night. “The collection is also affordable and accessible as every piece is under “$80, which is perfect for anyone like me that likes to create high-low fashionable looks,” says Walker.

This collection isn’t just about fashion statements but about making a statement about herself and other Black women who are big dreamers too. She reflects on her process and emotions throughout, “For me, this collection is a dream come true. Historically, I’m not supposed to be here. My paternal grandmother cleaned houses for a living, and my maternal grandmother worked in a factory. I don’t even think they could have imagined this for me. I am truly living a dream while being my ancestor’s wildest dreams.”

The collection is available today, January 30 — but the catch is that it’s only available for 30 hours! This link will update you when the collection drops and when it’s ready for purchase.