Legacy And Vision In The Big Easy 

Kennedi Carter

This story originally appeared in July/August 2024 issue of ESSENCE magazine, on newsstands now.

As we celebrate three decades of ESSENCE Festival of Culture, we’re bringing the Louis Vuitton 2024 Pre-Fall collection to the heart of NOLA to honor another anniversary: 10 years of Nicolas Ghesquière’s creative influence over the storied fashion house.

Louis Vuitton dress and shoes. Tights and earrings, stylist’s own.

Louis Vuitton bag and shoes. Vintage headpiece, panties and tights.

Louis Vuitton sweater and pants.

Louis Vuitton dress and shoes. Tights, stylist’s own.

Louis Vuitton vest. Vintage skirt.

Louis Vuitton dress and shoes. Tights and earrings, stylist’s own.

Production credits: Model: Elaine Palacio at Q Management NYC

Hair: Salma Ekambi

Makeup: Tamara Camille Soublet, using Temptu

Casting: Paul Brickman

Lighting Director: Khalilah Pianta

Photography Assistant: Horatio Baltz

Stylist Assistant: Amari Stewart

Tuba Player: Javan Carter

Retouching: picturehouse + thesmalldarkroom

Production Assistants: Jayde Pearl & Alex McDonald

Location: Hotel Peter & Paul