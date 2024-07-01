HomeFashion

Legacy And Vision In The Big Easy 

As we celebrate three decades of ESSENCE Festival of Culture, we’re bringing the Louis Vuitton 2024 Pre-Fall collection to the heart of NOLA to honor another anniversary.
Kennedi Carter
By Photography by Kennedi Carter & Styling by Chasidy Chevonne Billups ·

This story originally appeared in July/August 2024 issue of ESSENCE magazine, on newsstands now.

As we celebrate three decades of ESSENCE Festival of Culture, we’re bringing the Louis Vuitton 2024 Pre-Fall collection to the heart of NOLA to honor another anniversary: 10 years of Nicolas Ghesquière’s creative influence over the storied fashion house.

Louis Vuitton dress and shoes. Tights and earrings, stylist’s own.
Louis Vuitton bag and shoes. Vintage headpiece, panties and tights.
Louis Vuitton sweater and pants.
Louis Vuitton dress and shoes. Tights, stylist’s own.
Louis Vuitton vest. Vintage skirt.
Louis Vuitton dress and shoes. Tights and earrings, stylist’s own.
Kennedi Carter

Production credits: Model: Elaine Palacio at Q Management NYC

Hair: Salma Ekambi

Makeup: Tamara Camille Soublet, using Temptu 

Casting: Paul Brickman 

Lighting Director: Khalilah Pianta 

Photography Assistant: Horatio Baltz 

Stylist Assistant: Amari Stewart 

Tuba Player: Javan Carter 

Retouching: picturehouse + thesmalldarkroom 

Production Assistants: Jayde Pearl & Alex McDonald 

Location: Hotel Peter & Paul 

