After months of being hidden in winter gear, we can finally let our necks breathe. This summer, millennials are not just rocking one single necklace but simultaneously wearing all of their favorite chains.

It might seem a bit excessive but stacking your necklaces brings a nice flair to any outfit. And with new necklace trends emerging this year like gold seashells and rainbow crystals, pairing your favorite jewelry together – despite if it correlates is your new statement piece. While you may like to wear your gold or silver necklaces separately, in 2020, it doesn’t matter. The more necklaces, the better.

Check out below how to style this summer’s latest jewelry trend.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CCAPt-Un5t6/

View this post on Instagram hey A post shared by SALEM (@salemmitchell) on Jul 3, 2019 at 3:43pm PDT

The story was originally published in July 2019