Laviebyck Launches Le Voyage Collection

This year, each fashion week has taken new precautions but the style doesn’t stop. For Miami Swim Week starting today, events will be kept to a minimum while some shows this year are going completely digital. To coincide with arguably the most popular swim week, trendy Los Angeles based brand Laviebyck will be launching its first ever collection titled Le Voyage.

The Voyage Collection is a nod to Designer Claude Kameni’s roots in Cameroon. Inspired by her Father’s successful travel company, she admired how he could provide customers means to see the world and fulfill their dreams. “For years now, it has been on my mind to explore what Laviebyck brand can do and achieve,” Kameni tells ESSENCE.

“This swimwear line I wanted to cater to every size and ethnicity. With this pandemic happening, I really had time to be creative and wanted to bring out a swimwear line that everyone would love.” The designer was motivated this season to produce a swimwear line that reflected the current global desire to travel again. “I decided to focus on my roots with the swimwear collection because I always want to remember where I come from, which is very important to me in all my collections,” Kameni exclaimed.

Reflecting on the majestic waters surrounding the West Coast of Cameroon, Claude puts a modern spin on traditional African fabrics with unique prints and colors for a bold finish. The 4 styles also specifically cater to all body and skin types. This is a pillar of the company and it is important to Claude to celebrate all and promote inclusivity. An assortment of proprietary prints are also featured.

“The biggest challenge I had when designing swim is choosing the right fabric and executing it to my liking. We looked through thousands and thousands of fabric before we knew which fabrics would work for this collection and for everyone,” Kameni concluded.

The Voyage Collection will launch tonight, August 20th at 6pm ET on laviebyck.com.