Alongside roles in hit TV shows such as Power and The Chi, and films such as the upcoming drama Gypsy Moon, La La Anthony has simultaneously and effortlessly established herself as a fashion girl. Fans have come to look to the actor and producer’s Instagram profile for her next sartorial choice, one of her signature looks being a bodycon dress, often with sultry cutout details. In particular, the television personality is no stranger to a PrettyLittleThing ensemble, and now she’s back with the second edit of her joint collection with the brand.

“I love the PrettyLittleThing audience, and the girl that they speak to, so this is definitely something I wanted to be a part of,” Anthony tells ESSENCE. The published author took this opportunity to create designs at an affordable price point for supporters who regularly inquire about her outfits. As a New York resident who loves travel, Anthony reimagined staple styles she loves such as cargos in faux leather, and infused the collection with mesh, a textile she loves for weekend trips to destinations such as Miami.

The second release features a number of chocolate brown ensembles (one of fashion’s favorite tones at the moment) by way of a cut-out catsuit, a slinky midi skirt, and more. Then, there’s punchier tones – such as a lime green puffer jacket, and a neon pink turtle neck – to keep your winter wardrobe interesting for the remainder of the season. All of this, Anthony says she’s glad to have been able to do on a size inclusive scale. “No one feels excluded from the collection,” Anthony says. “That’s something I’m very excited about.”

Loading the player...

Needless to say the styles are flying off the virtual shelves (for the second time), so scroll ahead to shop them while you can.