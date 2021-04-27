Kerry Washington Details Her Second Jewelry Collection With Aurate

Photo: AURATE

Actress and entrepreneur Kerry Washington has partnered with affordable luxury jewelry brand Aurate for the second time to launch a capsule collection.

In November of last year, it was announced that Washington backed the company following their first partnership, and just in time for Mother’s Day, the actress and Aurate co-founders Sophie Kahn and Bouchra Ezzahraoui have launched the Birth Of Mother Collection.



“I am so grateful for the opportunity to work alongside Sophie and Bouchra,” Washington tells ESSENCE. “I think anytime women succeed, it opens the doors for others to follow, especially when they can succeed as a team.”

Motherhood, in all its forms. That was the inspiration behind my next collection with @auratenewyork. And it means the world to me that I get to share this with my beautiful mother❤️❤️❤️#AURATExKERRY👉🏾 https://t.co/4BagA4M3QR pic.twitter.com/VW57ZX3tRw — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) April 27, 2021

The Birth Of Mother Collection was initially inspired by the three mothers working together to launch this project. Throughout this collection, Washington set out to capture the essence of what it means to become a mother using ethically sourced, sustainably made materials.



“As we were designing the collection, we talked a lot about ourselves as mothers and about the role that we play as nurturers, not only to our children, but also to our ideas, our projects and ourselves,” Washington exclaimed. When designing the products, the women drew inspiration from the Boticelli’s The Birth Of Venus, utilizing organic and natural tones, but interchanging delicate and feminine finishes.

“It’s a beautifully curated, nine-piece collection of earrings, rings, and necklaces. It pays homage to the raw beauty of creation that exists within shells to create pearls,” Washington included. “The design of the collection was inspired by elements of the ocean – every shell, texture, and pearl is unique in its intricacies, every wave and current is powerful and unpredictable.”

No stranger to fashion, the star herself often partners with celebrity stylist Law Roach and is often seen in haute couture looks when stepping onto red carpets. However, as we emerge from the pandemic, Washington encourages her fanbase to invest in meaningful pieces. “Fashion is fun! Especially in these times,” she concludes. “It’s important to remember to wear things that remind us of our innate beauty, humanity and value.

Designed in 100% recycled gold, The Birth Of Mother Collection ranges in price from $120-$360 and can be purchased here.