Kelly Rowland Releases Third Collection With Fabletics

Delivering on their shared mission to make women feel confident and beautiful, Fabletics x Kelly Rowland collaborated for its third capsule collection. The latest show-stopping line introduces exclusive, ultra-feminine silhouettes that truly define confidence you can wear. “I love how beautiful and luxe this capsule looks and feels. I’m all about embracing your natural curves and being proud of your body, and I think all women will feel amazing in these pieces,” exclaimed Rowland. Inspired by the golden hour, the new pieces offer chic, functional, monochromatic designs in a rich color palette of warm espresso, maroon and tan hues.

Constructed in ultra-soft performance fabrics, Kelly’s capsule blends covet-worthy style with amazing comfort. Activewear essentials are paired with all-new lifestyle layering pieces, making every outfit perfect for everyday life – whether it’s going to the gym, recording studio, brunch with your friends, or lounging at home.

The capsule features two ribbed seamless bras in brand new halter and cross-back styles. Lingerie inspired details were fused into the line through corset-style bras with beautiful seams that contour the body. Staying true to her last two collections, Kelly’s Winter 2020 capsule also includes a new strappy bodysuit, available in sizes XXS-4X.

Shop the collection here.

