Kate Spade Collaborates with Cleo Wade for International Women’s Day

Kicking off Women’s History Month, Kate Spade New York announces an exclusive partnership with Author and Community Builder, Cleo Wade for International Women’s Day in March 2020. The exclusive collaboration highlights the role self-love plays in the empowerment journey, with a limited-edition Spring 2020 capsule collection.

The limited-edition collection consists of two charming totes, each come with a removable pouch and two-fold-over pouches. All are designed in partnership with the Kate Spade New York on purpose program, based in Masoro, Rwanda, which strives to transform communities by employing and empowering its primary agents of change: women. The collection also featured an exclusive sweatshirt, adorned with handwritten self-affirmations and motivational mantras writer by Celo Wade.

“This collaboration has been a dream come to life for me. I am so proud that we were able to enter into every single part of this process with such thoughtfulness and intention,” shared Cleo Wade. “These products are a reflection of endless hours of care, creativity, and consideration from the Kate Spade team in New York City, the incredible female makers at Abahizi in Rwanda, and myself – I am so excited to share them with women everywhere.”

Kate Spade launched purposeprogram back in 2012with a production facility in Masoro, called Abahizi Rwanda. With a mission to produce a line of handbags and small leather goods, all aligned with the brand’s commitment to empowering women and girls to be the heroines of their own stories.

Check out below, the Kate Spade limited-edition capsule collection with Cleo Wade collection will launch exclusively in Kate Spade New York stores in March 2020 and will retail from $128-$228.