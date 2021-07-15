Kam Fashion Is A Black-Owned Luxury Footwear Brand You Need To Know

Courtesy of Kam The Brand

KAM Fashion is changing the narrative of what luxury shoes look like. While exploring our Instagram timelines, we uncovered this Black-owned luxury shoe brand that’s certainly caught our attention. Founded in 2018, Karibbein Ann-Marie’s shoe label specializes in quality and exclusive boots that would have Mary J. Blige doing her famous two-step dance.

“This brand was an extension of the fashion life I aspired to have,” Karribein tells ESSENCE about her inspiration for the brand. “I spent the majority of my career overseas or in an environment that confined my fashion freedom. During my last deployment in the Middle East in 2018, I decided it was time for me to live my lifelong dream of being a fashion designer/business owner.”

Although the designer does have a collection of stylish stilettos available to shop, her genuine leather thigh-high boots have become a highlight for many who can custom order the designs in wide to fit over their calves. We’re currently thanking the boot gawds!

When we asked Karibbein what makes her shoes exclusive in which she explained the fit. “For our boots, we have a wide fit and regular fit,” she says. “Our wide fit is for ‘thicker’ women who may have slightly ‘larger’ calves while our regular fit is for ‘slimmer’ women who may have smaller calves.”

If you act now, you can style on ‘em just in time for the fall. Boots range in price from $479- $525 and are quite affordable compared to other brands of the same quality and intricate design.

What do you think of the KAM brand? Will you be shopping?