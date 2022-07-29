It’s simply impossible to describe Kahlana Barfield-Brown in just a few words. The fashion luminary’s career has transcended editorial, social media, the e-commerce space, you name it. A fixture of everyone’s saved pins on Pinterest and inspo boards on Instagram, her sense of style has made her one of the most sought-after personalities in the industry.

Now, that impact will be hitting Target stores.

In an exclusive interview with ESSENCE, Barfield-Brown, alongside Pamela Brown, Head Of Talent Partnerships at Target talks about her exciting new collection with the mega-retailer, what we can expect from the ultra-chic yet ultra-affordable line and when we’ll finally be able to get our hands on it.

And in case you needed any confirmation, we were able to get an advanced look at the selections and y’all… You do not want to miss.

So mark your calendars for early fall and check out our interview with these two industry powerhouses.