Kahlana Barfield On Creating A Nike Air Force 1 Inspired By Howard University

Nike

“At Howard, showing up and showing out was the standard, and those trends definitely set the tone for the time,” Kahlana Barfield, a fashion and beauty expert shared when tasked with describing her time at her alma mater. Howard University is an institution that allowed Barfield to experiment with her style and find her tribe. Originally from Seattle, she admits that growing up she dressed differently from others. But, when she landed at Howard she says this was the first time she saw other Black women who spoke the same fashion language as her. “The Yard was our runway, and we crossed it in stilettos like it was nothing,” she explains.

Nike

This is what enmeshes her latest feat with her time at the prestigious institution located in Washington, DC. Today, Barfield is launching a collaborative Air Force 1 sneaker with Nike. Not only is this fused with her innate fixation on fashion–it also provides a reflective full circle moment.

“This launch really feels like a full-circle moment for me because Howard played such a big role in shaping my style,” Barfield notes. Her affinity for HBCUs began with her late grandmother. She expresses that when she was 12 she took Kahlana and her cousins on a three-month road trip to visit Black colleges and universities across the country. That included stops at her alma mater, Florida A&M University, Hampton University, Spelman College, and more.

Nike

“She made us journal about every stop, too. She graduated from Southern University back in the ‘40s and always said going to a Black college shaped who she was.” This eye-opening moment led Barfield to Howard–she says when she first stepped foot on the campus she knew it was where she was supposed to be.

“My grandmother passed in 2020, the same year Nike started the Yardrunners program, which I was lucky enough to be part of. In so many ways, this shoe feels like a tribute to her—her love for HBCUs and the way she passed that pride down to me,” Barfield adds.

When detailing the shoe design process Barfield shares that it took about a year–but since she was a part of the first Nike Yardrunner’s campaign she feels that introduction was truly the beginning. “Yardrunners means so much to all of us involved—it truly feels like a family. We’ve stayed connected over the years, supporting one another and building on that foundation. So yes, the actual design process was a year, but this shoe feels like it’s been four years in the making.”

Nike

The Yardrunners “Ice Cream” Nike Air Force 1 features details that speak to Kahlana’s time spent at Howard. She says that the design tells a story. Beginning with the hue brown, she notes that it represents the richness of our skint ones and connects us to the legacy of HBCUs. “The coordinates on the toe point to The Yard at Howard, but represent the Yard at all HBCUs, the heartbeat of our campuses,” Barfield explains. Additionally, the brick sock liner honors the iconic HBCU buildings that stand as symbols of history and resilience. “The crimson red is a personal tribute to Delta Sigma Theta, Alpha chapter–where I pledged–and to my grandmother, who became a Delta back in 1942,” she adds.

Aside from the details, Kahlana expresses that she designed the sneaker with the same mentality she uses when approaching her wardrobe. Her love for supporting Black designers led her to create a shoe that feels “versatile and timeless.” Her aim was to accomplish this while celebrating the culture she feels shaped her. This feat was successful. “These aren’t just sneakers. They’re a love letter to every Black student who’s ever walked The Yard,” Barfield said.

The Yardrunners “Ice Cream” Nike Air Force 1 will be available today via the Nike SNKRS App and select retailers for $120.