Emerging Indie Artist Bakar Is The Face Of JW Anderson’s Latest Campaign

David Sims/JW Anderson

Bakar is the face of JW Anderson’s Fall/Winter 2023 menswear campaign. The rising London-bred artist isn’t a novice to the fashion space–in fact, back in 2018, he modeled at Virgil Abloh’s debut presentation for Louis Vuitton. Aside from that significant style moment in the fashion lexicon, he’s also been cast for a Prada campaign that was released in 2019 co-starring with Pixie Geldof and Sara Blomqvist.

Shot by David Sims and styled by Benjamin Bruno, the genre-blending indie singer is seen sporting an assortment of pieces. The campaign shots also subverts masculine tropes–Bakar is seen in a salmon pink and green knit piece, while in another image he’s wearing a leather skirt with ruffle detailing. One more staple shot features him initially holding a pillow with leather bottoms and a contrasting white long-sleeved top.

Most recently, last month Bakar released his latest album Halo. The 11-track project included Summer Walker, but it also featured a care free and easygoing energy. It was also injected with a homegrown indie rock sound that felt authentic.

Take a look at the JW Anderson Fall/Winter 2023 menswear campaign imagery below.

