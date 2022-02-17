June Ambrose Puma Women’s New High Court Collection Drop
When June Ambrose was named Creative Director of PUMA Women’s Hoops in 2020, it felt like a no brainer – a sartorial match made in heaven. The household name athletic apparel and footwear brand has long since been sports and sportswear adjacent, becoming the first to name one of its sneaker styles after a sports player with its Clyde sneaker in the 1970s. Then there’s June Ambrose, the stylish mastermind behind some of the most iconic fashion moments in music history (think the inflatable jumpsuit Missy Elliot wears in her “The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)” music video). The athletic influence in the stylist’s approach to hip-hop dressing has always when evident, and with the second installment to her High Court collection for PUMA (first debuted in December 2021) freshly launched on February 16, you can finally channel the style, brought to you by none other than the source.

In a press release, PUMA says the collection borrows from Ambrose’s philosophy that “life is a sport, style is the game and basketball is the vibe,” using its nods to basketball to illustrate that women are always winning at the game of life. However, the collection isn’t one to be used by athletes alone, infusing elements one may need both on and off the court. (Translation: Hop in, sports-averse girlies.) Whatever the use, there’s no question the collection offers up both functionality and style simultaneously, with neon hues and color-blocked patterns existing in unison with technical, moisture-wicking fabrics and water-repellent coating.

Ready for game time (or running errands in sporty style)? Shop the latest drop in its entirety ahead.

01
High Court Timeless Women’s Tank
available at PUMA $40 Shop Now
02
High Court Regal Ralph Sampson Mid Women’s Sneakers
available at PUMA $100 Shop Now
03
High Court Quad Women’s Basketball Jacket
available at PUMA $375 Shop Now
04
High Court Ora Mesh Women’s Basketball Top
available at PUMA $70 Shop Now
05
High Court Love Women’s Basketball Leggings
available at PUMA $85 Shop Now
06
High Court Justice Long Sleeve Women’s Basketball Tee
available at PUMA $55 Shop Now
07
High Court Hope Women’s Basketball Hoodie
available at PUMA $150 Shop Now
08
High Court Freedom Women’s Shorts
available at PUMA $85 Shop Now
09
High Court Freedom Rugby
available at PUMA $95 Shop Now
10
High Court Cunning Suede Women’s Sneakers
available at PUMA $80 Shop Now
11
High Court Cross Body Bag
available at PUMA $85 Shop Now
12
High Court 623 Bra
available at PUMA $55 Shop Now
13
High Court 72 Women’s Shorts
available at PUMA $60 Shop Now
14
High Court Unity Crop Women’s Basketball Top
available at PUMA $75 Shop Now
15
High Court University Basketball Shopper Backpack
available at PUMA $70 Shop Now
16
High Court University Women’s Pant
available at PUMA $110 Shop Now
17
High Court Women’s Arena Shorts
available at PUMA $55 Shop Now

