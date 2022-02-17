When June Ambrose was named Creative Director of PUMA Women’s Hoops in 2020, it felt like a no brainer – a sartorial match made in heaven. The household name athletic apparel and footwear brand has long since been sports and sportswear adjacent, becoming the first to name one of its sneaker styles after a sports player with its Clyde sneaker in the 1970s. Then there’s June Ambrose, the stylish mastermind behind some of the most iconic fashion moments in music history (think the inflatable jumpsuit Missy Elliot wears in her “The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)” music video). The athletic influence in the stylist’s approach to hip-hop dressing has always when evident, and with the second installment to her High Court collection for PUMA (first debuted in December 2021) freshly launched on February 16, you can finally channel the style, brought to you by none other than the source.

In a press release, PUMA says the collection borrows from Ambrose’s philosophy that “life is a sport, style is the game and basketball is the vibe,” using its nods to basketball to illustrate that women are always winning at the game of life. However, the collection isn’t one to be used by athletes alone, infusing elements one may need both on and off the court. (Translation: Hop in, sports-averse girlies.) Whatever the use, there’s no question the collection offers up both functionality and style simultaneously, with neon hues and color-blocked patterns existing in unison with technical, moisture-wicking fabrics and water-repellent coating.

Ready for game time (or running errands in sporty style)? Shop the latest drop in its entirety ahead.