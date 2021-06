Photo by Steven Ferdman/WireImage

It’s impossible to talk about fashion without mentioning the incomparable June Ambrose. With a resume that dates back decades, the trailblazer of style is undoubtedly one of the greatest influences on the industry of our time. Now, on the heels of her 50th birthday, Essence sat down with June to talk inspiration, balance, and creativity.

Check out all she had to say, ahead.

Loading the player…