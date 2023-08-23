Jéblanc Highlights The Importance Of Self-Love With New Earring Release, The Wifey

Jéblanc

Jeniece Blanchet, founder of Jéblanc, is known for designing eye-catching crystal jewelry pieces. Her supporters have been patiently waiting for a drop, including us. Blanchet doesn’t disappoint with her latest design—the Wifey earrings. The white crystal and 14-karat gold plated earrings feature such distinct detailing. The two pieces of welded gold intersecting and the hanging crystal jewel in the middle create an elegant look fit for a wifey. This new jewelry release isn’t about marriage however, it’s all about self-love and looking inward.

While society, including family, constantly pushes women that womanhood is about building a life with someone, Jéblanc preaches that womanhood should be a devotion to the self. Not what others want for you. The Wifey earrings were made for the woman who puts herself first. Often these women are depicted as selfish but it’s quite the opposite, pouring into yourself is what helps you pour into others.

“While I was in Paris and as I was wearing the prototype, the only true epitome of elegance that came to my mind was the love and actions of a Wife,” Blanchet shares with ESSENCE.com. She also says: “Not as a married woman, but as the woman who nourishes the ones she loves, the commitment to uphold herself and just the center of her world.”

The campaign features a young woman, model Kendra Bailey, drenched in Jéblanc jewels and donning the Wifey earrings. She’s a muse for the new release. The accompanying visual (below) embodies what Jeniece immediately envisions when she’s envisioning the women and customers she’d like to feel inspired and enlightened by her forward-thinking ideals on femininity and putting oneself first.

“I want all types of women to wear these earrings. So hence the name Wifey,” Blanchet adds.

Jéblanc’s new Wifey earrings are available now on jeblanc.com, retailing at $320.