Saturday evening, our favorite A-listers like Lizzo, Angela Bassett and, Tracee Ellis Ross stepped on the NAACP red carpet in glammed-out looks. Every day we celebrate Black Excellence at ESSENCE but, award shows like the NAACP gives black entertainers a safe space to be uplifted while usually being isolated at other awards shows throughout the year.

One of our favorite looks of the evening was supermodel Jasmine Tookes’s sleek little black dress. Tookes’s seemingly effortless smize reigned high Saturday night as the model stepped on the carpet in Georges Chakra Couture. “I am honored to be in the presence of so many amazing African Americans whom I respect and admire,” Tookes told ESSENCE. “Saturday was a celebration of talent and authenticity, and I was grateful to be part of that moment,” she exclaimed.

Letting her beauty do all the talking, she accessorized her look in dainty diamond earrings and a black peep-toe shoe. For her glam, Tookes tapped her longtime makeup artist Leah Darcy for a 90s inspired look which included a selection of dark hues.

Check out exclusive images of Jasmine Tookes getting ready for the 51st NAACP Awards below.

ESSENCE: What’s the inspiration behind your look tonight, who are you wearing?

Tookes: I’m wearing a gorgeous George’s Chakra black dress. My inspiration was just classic glamour. For hair, I wanted a beautiful blowout and for makeup just really pretty brown tones.

ESSENCE: What’s your favorite process of getting glam?

Tookes: Definitely the makeup process. I love being able to collaborate with my make up artist Leah Darcy, we have so much fun coming up with looks.

ESSENCE: Any skin prep tips you can share before putting on a full face?

Tookes: I love to do a sheet mask before putting my makeup on. It really helps to firm the skin and give you the glow from under the makeup.